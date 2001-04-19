Tyson coming back to Showtime

Mike Tyson, formerly "Iron Mike," will step back into the ring June 2 to fight David Izon, currently ranked 8th in the World Boxing Organization. The purported match will be televised on Showtime live 10 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. PT and re-broadcast for the West Coast at 10 p.m. Tyson last fight was an eminently forgettable encounter last October with Andrew Golota, who left the ring abruptly after the start of the third round. Tyson made no attempt to bite Golota during the bout. - Susanne Ault