Tyra Takes Off in Portland

Warner Bros. has scored 2005’s first new clearance, placing The Tyra Banks Show on Belo Corp.’s KGW-TV Portland, Ore., an NBC affiliate.

According to Warner Bros., Tyra will replace Buena Vista’s The Tony Danza Show on the station, running at 10 a.m. after NBC’s The Today Show and before Buena Vista’s Live with Regis and Kelly.

“Tyra’s show is targeting the new generation of daytime viewers and stations see this as a great opportunity to build a long-term franchise and news lead-in for the future,” says Jim Paratore, executive VP of Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution and president of Telepictures Productions.

Warners is expected to announce shortly a launch group for the show in major markets, insiders say.