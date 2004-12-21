Tyra Adds Stations

Warner Bros.’ planned new syndicated talker, The Tyra Banks Show, has added three stations to its tally, with McGraw-Hill’s KMGH Denver, KGTV San Diego and KHQ Spokane, Wash., all signing on.

The three ABC affiliates join Belo’s NBC affiliate KGW in Portland, Ore.

The Tyra Banks Show is produced by Bankable Productions & Handprint Entertainment in association with Telepictures Productions.

The show will launch in syndication in fall 2005.