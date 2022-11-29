Tyler Perry To Produce Films for Amazon Studios

Producer/director Tyler Perry has teamed with Amazon Studios to develop original movies as part of a new distribution deal.

Perry, who most recently developed original films for Netflix, will write, direct and produce four original movies for Prime Video, according to the company. Perry most recently developed original films for Netflix, including comedies A Madea Homecoming and dramas A Fall From Grace and A Jazzman’s Blues.

Huge news! @tylerperry has closed a deal with Amazon Studios to write, direct, and produce four films for Prime Video. pic.twitter.com/Px2cCO5zctNovember 28, 2022 See more

Along with original films, Perry has also developed numerous original series for BET and BET Plus, including Sistas, Bruh, Assistant Living, All the Queen’s Men, House of Payne, The Oval and most recently Zatima, a spinoff of Sistas. ■