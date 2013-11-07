TWTR Closes at $44.90
Twitter saw hefty demand for its stock on the opening day of its trading as TWTR on the New York Stock Exchange, opening at $45.10, much higher than its IPO price of $26 set on November 6th. It traded as high as $50 before closing at $44.90.
The closing price represented a 73% gain over the IPO price of $26, with about 117 million shares being traded, the Wall Street Journal reports.
The gains occurred on a day when the overall market fell, with the Dow dropping about 1%. Facebook, Netflix and other tech stocks also fell.
The share prices were higher than expected and prompted some analysts to downgrade the stock to a sell rating.
"At a price in the high 20s or low 30s,... Twitter would be fairly valued," wrote Brian Wieser, a senior research analyst at Pivotal Research Group, in a note issued on November 7th. "However, with a price that pushes into the high 30s and beyond, Twitter is simply too expensive. At a $45 price level (the stock opened at $45.10), the enterprise value is approximately $30bn ... or almost the same valuation as Discovery Communications, and nearly the same valuation as CBS or the combined Publicis Omnicom Group...or even Yahoo."
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.