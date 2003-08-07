Two saves for Amber

A Shelbyville, Ky., teenager credits the state’s first Amber Alert with her

release by abductors and a Pennsylvania boy was returned to his mother thanks to

that state’s Amber program.

According to the Associated Press, the Kentucky teenager said that of the

three men who had captured her at gunpoint and taken her to a motel, two fled

and the remaining one let her go after they saw her picture on TV as part of the

alert. Two of the three were subsequently captured.

The July 31 incident was the alert’s second success in a matter of days. The

week before, in Ridley Park, Pa., according to the Center for Missing and

Exploited Children, a man who had kidnapped and threatened to kill his

8-year-old son turned himself in and released the child unharmed after hearing

the alert.

Last April, the President signed into law a bill creating a national Amber

alert program. It began as a series of state programs stemming from one in Texas

created following the abduction and murder of 9-year-old Amber Hagerman.

With time a key factor in recovering abducted children, broadcasters use

their Emergency Alert Systems (EAS), to quickly air descriptions of missing

children and their possible kidnappers.