Two PEJ members resign

Two members of the design team for the Project for Excellence in Journalism's

periodic report cards on local broadcast journalism -- one of them the project's

former deputy director -- have resigned after not being notified that five years

of data gathered for those report cards would be used in a study on

news-ownership and group-ownership size.

The PEJ study said greater concentration of TV stations in the hands of

giant companies will likely lower the quality of local news.

Large station groups, including network owned-and-operated stations looking for Federal

Communications Commission approval to grow those groups, have questioned those

findings.

Project director Tom Rosenstiel acknowledged that the design-team members

should have been notified.

Neither resignee, Carl Gottlieb nor Gary Wordlaw, could be reached. Both are

veteran broadcast newsmen.

Wordlaw was a longtime news director who became a general manager, recently

joining the nation's largest station group, Viacom Inc, running KSTW(TV) Seattle.

Gottlieb was until last summer deputy director of the Project for Excellence

until he left to join Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc.'s News Central as managing

editor.