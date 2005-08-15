Two Execs Upped at Sesame

Sesame Workshop promoted two executives to top positions in charge of creative and distribution operations, the children’s TV production outfit announced Monday.

Liz Nealon was named executive VP and creative director. Nealon will be responsible for the Sesame Workshop’s creative direction across all media, including electronic and print. Her multimedia purview will include the production of Sesame Street, domestically and globally, as well as Dragon Tales for PBS, Pinky Dinky Doo for Noggin and all new development projects.

Most recently, Nealon served as senior VP, creative.

Terry Fitzpatrick was named executive VP of distribution. Fitzpatrick will manage distribution strategy and partner relations. His responsibilities will include domestic and international television, home video, audio, print publishing themed entertainment, digital and interactive media.

Previously, Fitzpatrick held the title of senior VP, business operations.

President and CEO Gary E. Knell said in a release that Nealon and Fitzpatrick will help Sesame Workshop meet the needs of media-sacvvy families.“Both Liz and Terry are seasoned executives and strategic thinkers who possess the enthusiasm, creativity, and experience to lead the organization in our mission to help children the world over reach their highest potential.”