Two CNN Staffers Killed in Iraq Ambush

Two Cable News Network staffers in Iraq were killed Tuesday when their convoy was ambushed outside of Baghdad.

The victims, translator/producer Duraid Isa Mohammed and the second driver Yasser Khatab, both local hires, died from multiple gunshot wounds. They were traveling in a two-car convoy returning to Baghdad from the South when they came under attack.

A bullet grazed the head of CNN cameraman Scott McWhinnie, who is being treated for injury. CNN correspondent Michael Holmes, producer Shirley Hung, a security adviser and a second driver were also traveling in the convoy but were unharmed.

In a note to staffers about the incident, CNN NewsGroup President Jim Walton said, "The safety of our employees is of paramount concern to us and a tragedy like this affects us all in the CNN family."

Despite the attack, CNN says it does not plan to change its coverage in Iraq and will maintain staffing levels. The network currently has 27 staffers in Iraq and 37 local hires.