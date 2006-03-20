Two Changes at NewsOne

There have been a couple of changes at ABC's affiliate news service--NewsOne--in Washington.

Correspondent Lauren Rogers has exited the network to explore going to seminary, according to an ABC spokeswoman.

In addition, NewsOne correspondent Sonya Crawford has been bumped up to overnight/early-morning anchor for ABC News, according to the network.

That leaves an open spot at the affiliate service, the other one having already been filled by Maya Kulycky, who joined the network last month.

ABC says it will fill the other opening as well.