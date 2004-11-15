By Staff“I met [the executive producer] for the first time on a Monday. By

that Friday we had written a 20-page outline. And they green-lit the pilot on

Saturday. At that point, we didn't even have a script, but in less than 12

weeks we had to start shooting.”

J. J. Abrams, on the genesis of ABC hit

Lost

“It's the tasteless TV equivalent of blood money. NBC Universal

television group President Jeff Zucker should be ashamed of himself—not only

for producing this disgusting waste of time, but for stealing from Fox and

doing it so poorly.”

New York Daily News critic

David Bianculli, ripping NBC for its

$25 Million Dollar Hoax

“No one understands this NASCAR nation more than Brian.”

NBC Universal Television Group President Jeff

Zucker, about Brian Williams, who owns stock cars

“Everything in life is in your mind. As long as we operate as

underdogs, we're underdogs. The day we think we're No. 1, someone's going

to sit down. And I don't want to walk into the newsroom and find anyone

sitting down for very long.”

Roger Ailes, Fox News Channel chairman,

about becoming a part of the media “establishment”

“According to the latest ratings, twice as many people watched Tom

Brokaw's coverage of the election on NBC than watched the coverage on Fox

News. Apparently the ratings for Fox News would have been higher, but Bill

O'Reilly kept asking women if he could pole them.”

Conan O'Brien

“I have been erratically and unsuccessfully pitching a different

approach [for a news program]. CNN is not interested. Nor are the other news

networks. If anyone reading this wants it, it's yours. Free. The idea, in a

word, Cease-Fire. You get your politicians

or your experts or your interest-group representatives, and instead of poking

them with a stick to widen their disagreement, you nudge and bully and cajole

them toward some kind of common ground.”

The Los Angeles Times'

Michael Kinsley

“This is sportscaster Garrett Macdonald getting ready for work: He

puts on a white dress shirt, a clip-on tie and a sport coat, then his mother

drives him to work.”

The Denver Post'sDick Kreck, writing about 13-year-old Fox

Sports Network's Rocky Mountain personality Garrett McDonald

“I worked with Don Hewitt this week, and to see Mike Wallace and Ed

Bradley walking the halls, and talking with them, it's pretty heady.”

Former BET reporter Ed Gordon, the

newest addition to the 60 MinutesWednesday

team