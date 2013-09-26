Twitter Strikes Video Deal With NFL

Twitter has struck a deal with the National Football League to provide game highlights and other specialized video packages to its users, the company announced Thursday.

Beginning Thursday, Twitter users will have access to a uniquely packaged, seven-day-a-week NFL content programming schedule on the social media platform, including in-game highlights from NFL Network's Thursday Night Football as well as clips from other regular season and postseason games.

Video packages will also feature news, analysis, fantasy football advice and voting platforms for NFL.com and NFL Network. The program will have multiple premiere sponsors including an exclusive sponsorship during the Super Bowl.

The partnership is part of Twitter's Amplify program, which also

includes A&E, Bloomberg, ESPN (for college football) and Viacom.

This is the first time Twitter has partnered with a specific pro sports

league. The social media company, which has already taken steps towards going public, has been looking to build its advertising business in part by aligning itself more closely with TV watching and TV ad targeting.

"Partnering with Twitter provides the NFL with a unique vehicle to reach millions of highly engaged fans in an environment which will allow trusted partners and sponsors to align with our brand," said Brian Rolapp, COO for NFL Media. "With consumption habits shifting to mobile devices and companion experiences alongside broadcasts of our games, this partnership will provide us an additional channel to reach those users which is completely complementary to our flagship mobile product, NFL Mobile from Verizon."