Twitter Soars in IPO Debut

Twitter’s initial public offering was met with intense enthusiasm Thursday as the microblogger made its debut on the NASDAQ Exchange, rising as much as 93% ($24.09 each) in early trading.

Twitter priced its IPO on Wednesday night at $26 per share, valuing the social media juggernaut at about $14.4 billion. The stock, which was expected to attract a lot of attention as it made its debut Nov. 7 under the symbol “TWTR,” far exceeded those expectations, opening at $45.10 each and rising as high as $50.09 per share in early trading. The stock lost some of that steam in later trading, priced at $45.84 per share, up 76% ($19.84 each) at 12:37 p.m.

The stock’s performance forced Pivotal Research Group senior research analyst Brian Wieser to downgrade the stock from a “buy” to “sell” after it far exceeded his $30 per share 12-month price target.



For the full story go to Multichannel.com.