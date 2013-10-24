Twitter Sets IPO Share Price Range

Twitter has filed a document with the Securities & Exchange Commission that indicates it will price its shares at between $17 to $20 in its upcoming IPO.

If shares are sold in the mid-range of that pricing, the company would be valued at about $12 billion and the firm would raise about $1.3 billion.

The company hasn’t set a firm date for the IPO but the Wall Street Journal cites an anonymous source saying a final price will be set on November 6 and the stock could begin trading on November 7.