Twins strike out in court
The Minnesota Twins' efforts to launch its own cable sports network ran
into trouble last week.
U.S. District Court Judge David Doty issued a ruling that will keep the team's games
on Fox Sports Net North through the 2003 season.
If the team had prevailed in court, it was poised to start Victory Sports
within 60 days.
Fox maintained that it had the option to extend its rights deal for two
years, while the team argued that it was up at the end of last season.
Despite the court's decision, the Twins haven't abandoned the idea of their
own network.
Kevin Cattoor, Twins chief operating officer and Victory president, told the
Minneapolis Star Tribune the Twins would keep planning for the
network. "We know we have the [Twins'] rights in 2004," he
added.
