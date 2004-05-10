Twins Sports Net Folds

Major League Baseball's Minnesota Twins are back on Fox Sports Net Minnesota. The Twins organization is folding its team-owned regional sports network and has a new local TV deal with Fox Sports Net, the previous rights holder.



The Twins' Victory Sports One Network debuted this season but had not secured deals with major cable and satellite operators. (It did have some carriage on smaller systems.) The team's old deal with Fox Sports expired after last season.

Now, the two sides have a new, eight-year deal. Fox Sports Net will carry 105 cable games this year.