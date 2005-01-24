Twilight Zone Renewed

New Line Television has renewed Forest Whitaker’s remake of The Twilight Zone for season two.

The show originally aired on UPN in 2002.

Sunbeam’s WHDH Boston has picked up the show, and Belo stations KTVK/KASW Phoenix, KSHB/KMCI Kansas City and KMSB/KTTU Tucson will run it twice.

Additionally, Belo stations WBNC Cleveland, WKRN Nashville and KING/KONG Seattle all have renewed the show, joining Tribune’s WGNO/WNOL in New Orleans; LIN TV’s KXAN/KNVA in Austin; KSRM/KXTU in Colorado Springs; WNEP in Wilkes Barre/Scranton; WTEN, the ABC affiliate in Albany, NY; and WHEC in Rochester, N.Y.