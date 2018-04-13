TWICE Leader John Laposky Dead at 51

John Laposky, TWICE content director and longtime editorial cornerstone, died on April 11, 2018, due to a sudden illness. He was 51.

Born in Pennsylvania on Dec. 17, 1966, Laposky attended Bethlehem Catholic High School and Lehigh University, where he studied journalism. He began his career as an intern at Spin Magazine and then spent several years as a publishing assistant at Circulation Management Magazine. He left for Reed Business Information to become copy editor at Home Textiles Today.

Memories Of Our Friend John

Laposky became freelance managing editor of the Consumer Electronics Show’s CES Daily magazine in 1994, the first year it was produced by TWICE for the Consumer Technology Association. In 1995, Laposky was hired as full-time managing editor of TWICE, where he helped produce the consumer electronics publication, its website, and continued to foster the CES Daily. He was promoted to editor in chief of TWICE, owned by NewBay, in August 2014 and served as its editorial leader until his death.

During his tenure at TWICE, Laposky oversaw growth of the publication’s website as well as the launch of its email newsletters, social media accounts, and webinars. He enthusiastically and tirelessly covered 23 annual CES events in Las Vegas.

“John’s instincts, analysis and talents have had a huge impact on TWICE and the entire consumer electronics industry,” said Steve Palm, CEO, NewBay. “His knowledge, leadership, and friendship will be missed. Everyone at NewBay offers their condolences and support to John’s family.”

“John was a respected and leading voice in the consumer technology industry. He was smart, honest, reliable and trustworthy,” said Gary Shapiro, president and CEO, Consumer Technology Association. “We have lost an industry stalwart and friend.”

A lover of music, cooking and baseball, Laposky is survived by wife Danielle and two sons, Nate, 14, and Joe, 12.

His funeral will be held on Sunday, April 15, 11:00 a.m., at Schoem’s Menorah Chapel, W-150 Route 4 East, Paramus, N.J. 07652.

Memorial donations may be made to Phillies Charities, Inc., the American Heart Association or the Tipitinas Foundation.

See:Memories Of Our Friend John

This story was originally published on TWICE.