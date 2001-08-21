TWI grabs JonBenet Ramsey doc

TWI has picked up the U.S. TV rights to a British-produced documentary on the JonBenet Ramsey murder and is shopping it to cable and broadcast networks.

The documentary is entitled Who Killed the Pageant Queen? and was originally produced for Britain's ITV.

The one-hour special details the findings of homicide detective Lou Smit, who was hired by the Boulder, Colo. DA's office to help investigate the 1996 murder.

- Joe Schlosser