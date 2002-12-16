Twentieth ups three in legal
Lori Bernstein has been named senior vice president of business and legal
affairs at Twentieth Television, while Patrice Callahan was promoted to the same
title.
Rommy Czaplicki has been promoted to director of business and legal affairs
at the company, said David Shall, executive VP of business and legal
affairs and new business development at Twentieth.
Bernstein came to Twentieth from Buena Vista Television, where she spent
eight years as senior VP and head of business affairs.
Callahan was named VP of business and legal affairs at Twentieth
in 2000.
Prior to that, she headed business and legal affairs for four News
Corp.-owned cable networks: FX, Fox Movie Channel, The Health Network and
National Geographic Channel.
Finally, Czaplicki most recently was associate director of business and legal
affairs at Twentieth, but has been at Fox since 1992.
