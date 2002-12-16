Twentieth ups three in legal

Lori Bernstein has been named senior vice president of business and legal

affairs at Twentieth Television, while Patrice Callahan was promoted to the same

title.

Rommy Czaplicki has been promoted to director of business and legal affairs

at the company, said David Shall, executive VP of business and legal

affairs and new business development at Twentieth.

Bernstein came to Twentieth from Buena Vista Television, where she spent

eight years as senior VP and head of business affairs.

Callahan was named VP of business and legal affairs at Twentieth

in 2000.

Prior to that, she headed business and legal affairs for four News

Corp.-owned cable networks: FX, Fox Movie Channel, The Health Network and

National Geographic Channel.

Finally, Czaplicki most recently was associate director of business and legal

affairs at Twentieth, but has been at Fox since 1992.