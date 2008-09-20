Twentieth Sells Mother in Seven Markets

Twentieth Television sold How I Met Your Mother to the Fox owned-and-operated stations in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago; to CBS in Philadelphia, Boston and Dallas; and to Hearst-Argyle Television's MyNetworkTV station KQCA Sacramento. CBS will air the show on the non-CBS-network duopoly stations in those three cities.

The deals are for a fall 2010 premiere. Mother is expected to rake in as much as $3 million total per episode from the first four years of syndication, including broadcast, cable and barter.