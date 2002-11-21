Twentieth renews Divorce , Justice

Twentieth Television has renewed court shows Divorce Court and

Texas Justice for the 2003-04 season in 55 percent and 45 percent of the

country, respectively, president Bob Cook said Thursday.

Fox Television Stations, Meredith Corp., Cox Broadcasting, Viacom Television

Stations Group, Capitol Broadcasting Co. and Blade Communications all have stations

that renewed the two shows.

Divorce Court -- in which Judge Mablean Ephriam resolves disputes between

divorcing couples -- has been averaging a 2.7 rating in national Nielsen Media

Research ratings, an 8 percent jump from last year.

Divorce Court has been on the air since 1999-2000. It is produced by

Monet Lane Productions in association with Twentieth Television.

Sophomore Texas Justice -- which features Houston lawman Larry Joe

Doherty doling out rulings -- tied its all-time high in October with a 2.3 rating.

Texas Justice is taped at KRIV Fox 26 in Houston and produced by

Schrodinger's Cat Productions in association with Twentieth Television.