Twentieth renews Divorce , Justice
Twentieth Television has renewed court shows Divorce Court and
Texas Justice for the 2003-04 season in 55 percent and 45 percent of the
country, respectively, president Bob Cook said Thursday.
Fox Television Stations, Meredith Corp., Cox Broadcasting, Viacom Television
Stations Group, Capitol Broadcasting Co. and Blade Communications all have stations
that renewed the two shows.
Divorce Court -- in which Judge Mablean Ephriam resolves disputes between
divorcing couples -- has been averaging a 2.7 rating in national Nielsen Media
Research ratings, an 8 percent jump from last year.
Divorce Court has been on the air since 1999-2000. It is produced by
Monet Lane Productions in association with Twentieth Television.
Sophomore Texas Justice -- which features Houston lawman Larry Joe
Doherty doling out rulings -- tied its all-time high in October with a 2.3 rating.
Texas Justice is taped at KRIV Fox 26 in Houston and produced by
Schrodinger's Cat Productions in association with Twentieth Television.
