Twentieth promotes Melnick

Twentieth Century Fox Television's Steve Melnick has been promoted to the

newly created position of senior vice president of marketing, said the company's

presidents, Dana Walden and Gary Newman, to whom he will continue to report.

In his new job, Melnick adds oversight of Twentieth Century Fox Television's

marketing efforts, including licensing, merchandising and home entertainment.

Melnick previously was in charge of publicity for the studio, including such

series as 24, The Bernie Mac Show, King of the Hill, The

X-Files and Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

He still will oversee publicity, as well as research -- a department run by VP Jodi Clancy.

Melnick joined the studio in 1996.