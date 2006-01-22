Twentieth Names Regional Sales Exec

Syndication veteran Tim Overmyer has been named division manager, southeastern region, for Twentieth Television, responsible for representing all of the studio’s first-run and off-network programming and movie packages to stations in the region.

Based in Atlanta, Overmyer will report directly to Michael Newsom, Twentieth Television’s senior vice president, broadcast sales, Southeastern and Southwestern region manager.

Most recently, Overmyer was VP, sales, Southeastern division, for Universal Domestic Television.

Based in Atlanta, he sold the company’s first-run, off-net and movie packages for eight years. He previously held the same position with Multimedia Entertainment, which was acquired by Universal in 1997.

From 1987 to 1992, Overmyer was vice president, sales, Southeast, at Orion Television, managing the company’s Atlanta office and its distribution of movie packages and first-run programs.

Earlier, he worked with Columbia Pictures Television Distribution (now Sony Pictures Television) and its Coca-Cola Telecommunications operation.