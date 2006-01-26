Twentieth Does 70 Or Better Coming Out of Vegas

Twentieth Television says it has come out of the NATPE convention in Las Vegas with at least 70% clearances for all of the shows it was pitching there.

Leading the way are Judge Alex and off-net comedy Still Standing, both cleared in 86% of the country, followed by Divorce Court, 85%; new show Christina's Court (Christina Perez, who has hosted Family Court on Telemundo), with 80% clearance; telenovela Desire and Geraldo at Large, both at 70%.

All but the Geraldo clearances are for 2006-07. Twentieth is concentrating on fleshing out its Geraldo lineup for this season.

The show came into the NATPE convention with 60% clearance, according to the syndicator. It only launched Oct. 31 and began as a slow roll-out on the Fox O&O stations.