Twentieth Developing Court Show

In what has so far been a light syndie development season, Twentieth Television said Tuesday that it is developing a new first-run court strip, tentatively titled Judge Alex.

The show will be hosted by Florida Circuit Court Judge Alex E. Ferrer and executive produced by Burt Wheeler and Sharon Sussman.

Planned for fall 2005, the half-hour court strip is the first new court show to enter syndication since Twentieth’s Texas Justice in January 2002. In addition to announcing Judge Alex, Twentieth also renewed Divorce Court, featuring Judge Mablean Ephriam, for its seventh season. Divorce Court has been renewed in 64 markets covering 65% of the country.

Ferrer currently serves as a judge in the Criminal and Family Divisions of Florida’s Eleventh Judicial Circuit in Miami. He was appointed judge in 1995 at the age of 34, making him the youngest Circuit Court Judge in the Eleventh Judicial Circuit. He has handled thousands of cases during his tenure, ranging from first-degree murder cases to drug-related offenses to adoptions and paternity suits.