Twentieth Clears Affair
By Jim Benson
Twentieth Television has cleared A Current Affair in 10 additional markets, bringing the half-hour strip’s clearances to 54 markets representing 60% of the country. Twentieth is aiming for a full national rollout of the revived syndicated newsmagazine, hosted by Tim Green, by January 2006.
Stations gearing up for a fall launch of Affair are CBS affiliates WTKR Norfolk, Va., and KVIQ Eureka, Calif.; Fox affiliates WTNZ Knoxville, Tenn., KVRR Fargo, N.D., KQDS Duluth, Minn., and KCVU Chico-Redding, Calif.; and NBC affiliates KVOA Tucson, Ariz., and KDLT Sioux Falls, S.D.
