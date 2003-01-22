Twentieth brings back roster for 2003

New Orleans -- Twentieth Television has renewed strips Divorce Court,

Texas Justice and Cops for two more years, as well as weekly hours

Buffy the Vampire Slayer, The Practice and The X-Files, said Bob Cook,

president and chief operating officer, and Paul Franklin, executive vice president.

In addition, Twentieth has cleared talk/variety strip Extreme

Dating on enough stations that it will launch nationally in June, Franklin

said, and the syndicator's new off-net hour, Angel, will launch nationally

this fall.

At press time, exact stations and clearance percentages were not available,

but both Extreme Dating and Angel are likely to air on some of

Fox's top owned-and-operated stations, as well as on other stations.

Cook and Franklin both said they were pleased with the turnout at the National Association for Television Programming Executives convention here, and they have written a good amount of business.

Twentieth has also been pitching stations on upcoming off-net offerings

Yes, Dear, The Bernie Mac Show, Boston Public and Reba.