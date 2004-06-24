Twentieth Boutique Adds Three

Brett Weitz, Shaleen Desai and Marci Wiseman all have joined Twentieth Century Fox's new boutique production company, fox 21.

Weitz, who will be vice president of development at fox 21, moves over from TCFTV, where he was director of drama development.

While there, he worked on Fox summer drama North Shore. Desai is director of development, coming over from the Late Late Show with Craig Kilborn, where he was a comedy segment producer.



Wiseman was hired as consultant of business affairs. She has been an independent consultant to companies such as Fox, 20th Century Television and NBC for the past four years.

All three will report to Jane Leisner, who heads the production company.