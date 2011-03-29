TWC's Witmer: We Didn't Anticipate iPad App Backlash

Time Warner Cable has received at least one cease-and-desist letter from a programmer demanding its networks be removed from the MSO's recently launched iPad streaming video app -- a reaction the operator was not expecting, according to chief programming officer Melinda Witmer.

"We certainly did not anticipate that programmers would be unhappy about this in any way," Witmer said in an interview.

TWC has received "a number of inquiries and there are definitely some programmers who said they don't agree," she said. The operator has been sent "one or more" cease-and-desist letters but so far there has been no formal lawsuit lodged over the TWCable TV app.

Click here to read the full story at Multichannel.com.