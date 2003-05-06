TWCC, NY1 boast `healthy' sales

Time Warner CityCable, the ad-sales arm of the Time Warner Cable's New York system, and

New York 1 News enjoyed "healthy" ad-sales results into April, "pacing ahead of

last year," according to TWCC senior vice president and general manager Steve

Berman.

Among new and renewed clients at NY1 alone, he cited Oxford Health Plan's

sponsorship of NY1 Living: Focus on Seniors Report; Six Flags Inc.'s Great Adventure's

buy of NY1 Minute; J.P. Morgan Chase & Co.'s Money Matters; Staten Island University

Hospital's New Yorker of the Week; Sleepy's and Toyota Motor Sales U.S.A. Inc.'s Lexus' renewal of Fortune

Business Reports and In the Papers; and Saab Cars USA Inc.'s and Loews Cineplex Entertainment's sponsorship

of Tribeca Film Festival coverage this month.