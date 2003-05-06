TWCC, NY1 boast `healthy' sales
Time Warner CityCable, the ad-sales arm of the Time Warner Cable's New York system, and
New York 1 News enjoyed "healthy" ad-sales results into April, "pacing ahead of
last year," according to TWCC senior vice president and general manager Steve
Berman.
Among new and renewed clients at NY1 alone, he cited Oxford Health Plan's
sponsorship of NY1 Living: Focus on Seniors Report; Six Flags Inc.'s Great Adventure's
buy of NY1 Minute; J.P. Morgan Chase & Co.'s Money Matters; Staten Island University
Hospital's New Yorker of the Week; Sleepy's and Toyota Motor Sales U.S.A. Inc.'s Lexus' renewal of Fortune
Business Reports and In the Papers; and Saab Cars USA Inc.'s and Loews Cineplex Entertainment's sponsorship
of Tribeca Film Festival coverage this month.
