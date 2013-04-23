TWC Unveils New Sports-Themed STEM Campaign
Time Warner Cable execs were at the White House on Tuesday to
announce a new phase in TWC's Connect a Million Minds initiative, which launched
in 2009 to supports the president's call for getting kids excited about STEM
subjects (science, technology, engineering and math).
TWC hitched the announcement of the STEM in Sports campaign
to the White House Science Fair, whose participants included Greyson McCluskey,
the winner of a TWC contest to find the next STEM-related idea to make the
world "more awesome." The idea was for a mechanism for car seats to
alert parents when their infant was getting too hot.
Ellen East, executive VP, TWC chief communications officer,
and Tessie Topol, VP, corporate social responsibility, were joined by NFL star
Victor Cruz at the event. Cruz is
featured in a new PSA that connects sports with STEM subjects -- Cruz talks
about "velocity, trajectory and momentum."
Also recruited to make the connection as part of
the campaign, either in PSAs or online videos, are golfer Ian Poulter and racer
Jeff Gordon, who will talk about calculating angles and distances and
understanding how engines work.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.