TWC Unveils New Sports-Themed STEM Campaign

Time Warner Cable execs were at the White House on Tuesday to

announce a new phase in TWC's Connect a Million Minds initiative, which launched

in 2009 to supports the president's call for getting kids excited about STEM

subjects (science, technology, engineering and math).

TWC hitched the announcement of the STEM in Sports campaign

to the White House Science Fair, whose participants included Greyson McCluskey,

the winner of a TWC contest to find the next STEM-related idea to make the

world "more awesome." The idea was for a mechanism for car seats to

alert parents when their infant was getting too hot.

Ellen East, executive VP, TWC chief communications officer,

and Tessie Topol, VP, corporate social responsibility, were joined by NFL star

Victor Cruz at the event. Cruz is

featured in a new PSA that connects sports with STEM subjects -- Cruz talks

about "velocity, trajectory and momentum."

Also recruited to make the connection as part of

the campaign, either in PSAs or online videos, are golfer Ian Poulter and racer

Jeff Gordon, who will talk about calculating angles and distances and

understanding how engines work.