TWC Threatens to Auction Coveted Channel 2 Slot in NY, LA

Just days after BTIG Research media analyst Rich Greenfield suggested that Time Warner Cable could use its channel position as a bargaining chit in its retransmission consent negotiations with CBS, TWC is doing just that, telling the broadcaster that it has spoken to several interested programmers about taking over the coveted channel slot in New York and Los Angeles.

A TWC spokeswoman said CBS would lose the Channel 2 position in those two markets permanently if it goes dark.

"Broadcasters have no birthright to any particular space on our lineup," Huff said. "We have heard from several programmers at this point; they are expressing interest in having the same position that CBS holds now in New York, Dallas and LA, if the channel slots were to become available."

Click here to read the full story at Multichannel.com.