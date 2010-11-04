TWC Stock Soars on Buyback News

Time Warner Cable stock soared nearly 5% ($2.94 per share) to $62.60 each

in early trading Thursday, after the No. 2 MSO said it would launch a

$4 billion share repurchase program, offsetting a downturn in primary

service units, a measure of total customer relationships.

Time Warner Cable warned back in September that

it would likely move into negative PSU territory in the third quarter

and results proved them right. The MSO lost about 17,000 PSUs in the

third quarter, the first time that metric has crossed into the red for

the cable company. That was fueled by continued basic video subscriber

losses (about 155,000 in the period) and slower growth in high-speed

data (104,000 vs. 121,000 last year) and phone (34,000 vs. 72,000 last

year). However, it didn't seem to impact financial results.

Revenue

rose 5.2% to $4.7 billion and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes,

depreciation and amortization was up 5.7% to $1.7 billion, in line with

analysts' estimates.

Click here to read the full article on Multichannel.com.