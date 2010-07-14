TWC Relaunches RollOverOrGetTough.com Ahead of Disney Deadline
Time Warner Cable has taken RollOverOrGetTough.com out of mothballs,
as the MSO gears up for what could be a bruising publicity battle over
retrans and carriage fees with Walt Disney Co. this summer.
The marketing Web site, which the
MSO launched last fall leading up to a retrans fight with Fox, does
not refer directly to Disney. However, TWC's contract with Disney
covering ESPN, ABC and Disney cable networks and some local stations is
set to expire at the start of September.
"We're relaunching our Roll Over or Get Tough website today in order
to keep cable customers informed about retransmission consent issues,"
Time Warner Cable director of digital communications Jeff Simmermon
wrote in a
post Tuesday on the operator's official blog. "We want you to
understand the situation and know what's going on behind the scenes."
