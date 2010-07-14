TWC Relaunches RollOverOrGetTough.com Ahead of Disney Deadline

Time Warner Cable has taken RollOverOrGetTough.com out of mothballs,

as the MSO gears up for what could be a bruising publicity battle over

retrans and carriage fees with Walt Disney Co. this summer.

The marketing Web site, which the

MSO launched last fall leading up to a retrans fight with Fox, does

not refer directly to Disney. However, TWC's contract with Disney

covering ESPN, ABC and Disney cable networks and some local stations is

set to expire at the start of September.

"We're relaunching our Roll Over or Get Tough website today in order

to keep cable customers informed about retransmission consent issues,"

Time Warner Cable director of digital communications Jeff Simmermon

wrote in a

post Tuesday on the operator's official blog. "We want you to

understand the situation and know what's going on behind the scenes."



