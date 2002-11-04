TWC picks MediaHawk

Time Warner Cable's San Diego System will use Concurrent Computer Corp.'s MediaHawk 3000 VOD system to power its VOD offerings—movies on demand (MOD), subscription VOD (SVOD) and Free On-Demand (FOD)—to more than 200,000 customers in San Diego and Coronado, Calif.

Featuring the MediaHawk Video Server and MediaHawk Business Management System, the MediaHawk Broadband System provides cable operators the tools necessary to run their VOD business end to end. The BMS enables management of content, subscriber demographic data, transaction and usage analysis, billing and fulfillment. Subscribers use a digital set-top box to call up digital movies and other programming from a list of titles and are able to control the selected movie with VCR-like functionality—pause, fast-forward and rewind—and to watch it at their convenience, rather than at a scheduled time.

"Concurrent's MediaHawk VOD system is flexible and scalable and based on open standards, all of which will be important as we grow subscriber numbers and the services we offer them," said Steve McMahon, vice president, engineering, for Time Warner Cable San Diego.

The cable operator recently began offering MOD through iN DEMAND from Sony Pictures, Universal Pictures, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Inc., Twentieth Century-Fox Film Corp., Warner Bros. and Walt Disney Co. It also offers SVOD programs from HBO, Cinemax, Showtime and The Movie Channel.