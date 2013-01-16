TWC: Netflix Is Withholding Content to Gain 'Unprecedented' Access to ISPs

Time Warner Cable said it is currently in discussions with Netflix on terms for connecting into the video streamer's private content delivery network, but the MSO charged Netflix with unfairly holding back content in trying to get preferential treatment from Internet service providers.

Last week, Cablevision Systems announced a deal to participate in Netflix's Open Connect private CDN. Under the agreement, Cablevision customers who are Netflix subscribers will have access to select "Super HD" and 3D content. Netflix saves money on third-party CDN transit fees by connecting directly with ISPs.

But Time Warner Cable complained that Netflix was improperly tying access to the enhanced video content to the CDN initiative.

