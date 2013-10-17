TWC Hires New Chief Business Sales Exec
Time Warner Cable has named Jeffrey Painting as SVP and chief sales officer, business services, effective Oct. 28. He will be based in New York.
Phil Meeks, COO of business services said business services has seen "significant" revenue growth, and the company's goal is to double its $5 billion annual revenue over the next four to five years.
Painting most recently was president of business sales and care at CenturyLink.
