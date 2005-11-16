TWC Feeds Cheeseheads

Time Warner Cable continues to expand its interactive TV offerings, with fantasy football fans the next consituency being courted.

With the help of BIAP Systems, the cable giant is rolling out Time Warner Cable Fantasy Football Tracker in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

The system lets football fantasy team owners keep track of their team’s performance with the touch of a button on the digital cable remote. An on-screen interface lets viewers select which players to monitor. The information can be displayed during the game as a scrolling ticker, full-screen, or ¾-screen display.

“Wisconsin has some of the greatest football fans in the country, and many of them watch football on TV and play fantasy football online,” said Jack Herbert, Time Warner Cable Wisconsin Division President.

“What better way to empower our football-loving customers than with the ability to track their fantasy league players while watching their favorite teams play on Sunday and Monday night?”