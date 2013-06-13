TWC Expands STEM Campaign to Encourage Science and Creative Writing

Time Warner Cable is expanding its Connect a Million Minds

STEM education campaign in partnership with nonprofit tutoring centers 826

National.

The plan is to publish a book and hold workshops to combine

science learning (the S in STEM) with 826 National's creative writing program.

Students ranging in ages from eight to 12 can participate in workshops with

titles like "The Science of Superheroes" and the "STEM of the Zombie

Apocalypse" to encourage combining creative writing and science.

"Science and creative writing may sound like an unlikely

pairing," said Gerald Richards, CEO of 826 National in announcing the partnership

at the 2013 Clinton Global Initiative America in Chicago Thursday. "By

fusing the two topics, we are seeing a new sense of enthusiasm in students.

We're excited to expand and build more workshops with Time Warner Cable to make

science relevant, accessible and fun."

"Time Warner Cable is proud to continue our partnership

with 826 National and expand our commitment to fuse STEM and creative writing,

which are essential skills for innovation," said TWC CEO Glenn Britt in a

statement.

Connect a Million Minds is TWC's five-year $100

million campaign to promote science, technology, engineering and math

education. Ellen East, TWC executive VP and chief communications officer, who

has been instrumental in the program, told B&C

recently that it dovetails neatly with cable because "we are a high-tech

business and we need engineers and technicians and innovators going

forward."