TWC Deploys Vehicles With Wi-Fi, Charging Stations in NYC

To aid New Yorkers left without power or communications after Hurricane Sandy, Time Warner Cable is deploying vehicles with mobile charging stations and free Wi-Fi access throughout the Big Apple, while the MSO also is donating $600,000 for recovery efforts.

The operator said an initial fleet of nine vehicles, equipped with 4G wireless, will make extended stops starting Thursday afternoon in hard-hit areas including Chinatown, the Flatiron District and West Village.

On Friday, Time Warner Cable will announce additional stops in its service areas. New Yorkers can follow @TWCable_NYC on Twitter for updates on the location of the vehicles. The MSO's retail store locations in Staten Island and in Queens Center Mall also will allow anyone to recharge their devices.

