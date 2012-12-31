TWC, AMC Networks Ink Interim Affiliate Extension

Executives at Time Warner Cable and AMC Networks can ring in 2013 without staring at the specter of an expiring affiliate contract deadline.

The parties have reached an extension that will keep IFC, which is premiering the third season of Portlandia on Jan. 4, and women's-targeted network WE tv on the No. 2 cable operator's systems past the dawn of the new year. The contract had been set to expire at year-end.

Officials at the programmer, whose flagship AMC service and Sundance Channel have separate deals with the MSO, and Time Warner Cable confirmed that an extension was in place that overrides the conclusion of the original contract, but would not disclose how long the bridge will last.



Click here to read the full story at Multichannel.com.