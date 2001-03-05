KBPX(TV) Flagstaff/Phoenix, Ariz., and WPXS(TV) Mount Vernon, Ill./St. Louis

Price: $17.75 million (includes $15.1 million cash and $150,000 noncompete agreement

Buyer: Equity Broadcasting Corp. (EBC), Little Rock, Ark. (Larry E. Morton, president/0.9% owner; WinStar New Media Co. Inc., 63% owner [Stuart B. Rekant, president]); owns/controls five TVs, four FMs and three AMs; is buying construction permit to build KUTH(TV) Logan, Utah; has interest in KBCA(TV) Elk City/Oklahoma City, Okla. EBC's directors also are directors of Kaleidoscope Foundation Inc., which has applied to build 10 noncommercial TVs. Winstar owns 70% of KBPD(TV) La Grande/ Portland, Ore.; has CPs to build four TVs

Seller: Paxson Communications Corp., West Palm Beach, Fla. (Lowell W. "Bud" Paxson, chairman/owner; Jon Jay Hoker, president, TV group); owns/is buying 68 TVs, including KBPX(TV) Phoenix and KPPX(TV) Tolleson/Phoenix. Note: Paxson retains KBPX call letters but may not use them in Phoenix

Facilities: KBPX : ch. 13, 1 kW visual, ant. 1,778 ft.; WPXS : ch. 13, 302 kW visual, 30.2 kW aural, ant. 991 ft.

Affiliations: Both Pax TV

Broker: Paxson Communications Management Co. Inc. (seller; gets $1.775 million)

KMAZ(TV) Las Cruces/El Paso, N.M.

Price: $8 million cash

Buyer: Council Tree Communications VI LP, Longmont, Colo. (Mason Dearborn Capital Partners IV LP, 48.4% owner [John A. Canning Jr., president]; Alta Communications VIII LP, 20.3% owner [Timothy L. Dibble and Brian W. McNeill, each 25% managing members]; Arctic Slope Regional Corp., 1.3% owner, which invests for Native Americans under Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act, and Stephen C. Hillard, .96% owner). Arctic Slope and Hillard have interests in WWSI(TV) (formerly WACI ) Atlantic City, N.J./ Philadelphia and eight other Telemundo affiliates

Seller: Lee Enterprises Inc., Davenport, Iowa (Richard D. Gottlieb, president); no other broadcast interests

Facilities: Ch. 48, 79.4 kW visual, 7.9 kW aural, ant. 113 ft.

Affiliations: Telemundo

Brokers: Daniels & Associates (buyer); Kalil & Co. Inc. (seller)

KOZJ-TV-DT Joplin and KOZK-TV-DT Springfield, Mo.Price: $1.3 million (assumption of debt)

Buyer: Southwest Missouri State University, Springfield (Janice R. Dye, president); owns KSMS-FM Point Lookout and KSMU(FM) Springfield, Mo., and construction permit to build FM in West Plains, Mo.

Seller: Ozark Public Telecommunications Inc., Springfield (Sarah White, president); no other broadcast interests

Facilities: KOZJ : ch. 26, 51.3 kW visual, 5.13 kW aural, ant. 932 ft.; KOZK : ch. 21, 1,410 kW visual, 141 kW aural, ant. 1,791 ft.

Affiliations: Both PBS