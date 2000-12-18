KWYB(TV) Butte, KTGF(TV) Great Falls and KTMF(TV) Missoula, Mont.

Price:

$15.145 million (for stock)

Buyer:

JSB Acquisition Corp.,New York(James Haber, president); no other broadcast interests. Note: JSB will immediately sell stations for $17.975 million (see next item)

Seller:

Continental Television Network Inc., Great Falls (Jim Colla, president); no other broadcast interests

Facilities:

KWYB : ch. 18, 2684 kW visual, ant. 1,995 ft.; KTGF : ch. 16, 2,040 kW visual, 204 kW aural, ant. 1,046 ft.; KTMF : ch. 23, 1,820 kW visual, ant. 2,054 ft.

Affiliations:

KWYB, KTFM : ABC ; KTGF : NBC

Broker:

Patrick CommunicationsKWYB, KTGF and KTMF

Price:

$17.975 million

Buyer:

MAX Media LLC, Virginia Beach, Va. (John Trinder, president); no other broadcast interests Seller:

JSB Acquisition (see preceding item)

Broker:

Patrick Communications

Construction permit to build TV in Grants Pass/Medford, Ore.

Price:

$375,000

Buyer:

Better Life Television Inc., Rouge River, Ore. (Robert L. Heisler, president); no other broadcast interests

Seller:

Grants Pass-TV 30 LLC, Berkeley Heights, N.J. (Birger Brink-Lund, principal); no other broadcast interests

Facilities:

Ch. 30, 1,820 kW, ant. 1,908 ft.