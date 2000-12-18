TVs
KWYB(TV) Butte, KTGF(TV) Great Falls and KTMF(TV) Missoula, Mont.
Price:
$15.145 million (for stock)
Buyer:
JSB Acquisition Corp.,New York(James Haber, president); no other broadcast interests. Note: JSB will immediately sell stations for $17.975 million (see next item)
Seller:
Continental Television Network Inc., Great Falls (Jim Colla, president); no other broadcast interests
Facilities:
KWYB : ch. 18, 2684 kW visual, ant. 1,995 ft.; KTGF : ch. 16, 2,040 kW visual, 204 kW aural, ant. 1,046 ft.; KTMF : ch. 23, 1,820 kW visual, ant. 2,054 ft.
Affiliations:
KWYB, KTFM : ABC ; KTGF : NBC
Broker:
Patrick CommunicationsKWYB, KTGF and KTMF
Price:
$17.975 million
Buyer:
MAX Media LLC, Virginia Beach, Va. (John Trinder, president); no other broadcast interests Seller:
JSB Acquisition (see preceding item)
Broker:
Patrick Communications
Construction permit to build TV in Grants Pass/Medford, Ore.
Price:
$375,000
Buyer:
Better Life Television Inc., Rouge River, Ore. (Robert L. Heisler, president); no other broadcast interests
Seller:
Grants Pass-TV 30 LLC, Berkeley Heights, N.J. (Birger Brink-Lund, principal); no other broadcast interests
Facilities:
Ch. 30, 1,820 kW, ant. 1,908 ft.
