

KOLO-TV Reno, Nev.



Price:

$45 million



Buyer:

Smith Television of New York Inc., St. Petersburg, Fla. (Robert N. Smith, president; Smith TV Investment Co., 60.2% owner [Robert N. Smith, president, 52% owner]); owns WETM-TV Elmira and WKTV(TV) Utica, N.Y. Robert Smith owns KEYT-TV-AM Santa Barbara, Calif.; 52% of company that owns 85% of WFFF-TV Burlington, Va.; 54.2% of Smith Broadcasting Group Inc., which owns 69% of three Alaska TVs; and 59% of Smith Broadcasting Partners LP, which owns Sunrise Television Corp. Sunrise owns 11 TVs; is selling WJAC-TV Johnstown, Pa. (Changing Hands, June 12), and WTOV-TV Steubenville, Ohio (Changing Hands, Aug. 14)



Seller:

Stephens Group Inc., Little Rock, Ark. (Jack Stephens, chairman); no other broadcast interests



Facilities:

Ch. 8, 166 kW visual, 30.2 kW aural, ant. 2,929 ft.



Affiliation:

ABC



KAAL-TV-DT Austin/Rochester, Minn.

Price:

$9.5 million cash



Buyer:

Hubbard Broadcasting Inc., St. Paul, Minn. (Stanley S. Hubbard, president/73% voting owner; Robert W. Hubbard, vice president/1.7% owner/ president, Hubbard TV Group); owns six other TVs, one FM and one AM



Seller:

Gocom Holdings LLC, Charlotte, N.C. (Richard L. Gorman, president); owns 26 TVs, three FMs and two Ams



Facilities:

Ch. 6, 100 kW visual, 10 kW aural, ant. 1,049 ft.



Affiliation:

ABC



Broker:

Patrick Communications LLC (seller)



KHIZ(TV) Barstow/Los Angeles, Calif.



Price:

$5.25 million (merger)



Buyer:

Costa de Oro Television Inc., Los Angeles (Walter F. Ulloa, president/ owner); owns KJLA(TV) Ventura/Los Angeles. Ulloa is chairman/10.6% owner of Entravision Communications Corp., which owns/is buying 18 TVs and 57 radios, including KSSE(FM) Riverside/Los Angeles, KSZZ(AM) San Bernardino/Los Angeles, KCAL(AM) Redlands/Riverside. Notes: Ulloa's brother Ronald L. is buying KVMD(TV) Twentynine Palms/Los Angeles. (Changing Hands, July 10) and owns 36% of KRPA(TV) Rancho Palos Verdes/Los Angeles. Univision Communications Inc., which owns 26% of Entravision, owns KMEX-TV Los Angeles. Costa de Oro is seeking an FCC ownership waiver to use khiz as a satellite of kjla



Seller:

Sunbelt TV Inc., Victorville, Calif. (Margaret Jackson, 58% owner); no other broadcast interests



Facilities:

Ch. 64, 3,134 kW visual, 627 kW aural, ant. 1,701 ft.



Affiliation:

Independent