TVs
KOLO-TV Reno, Nev.
Price:
$45 million
Buyer:
Smith Television of New York Inc., St. Petersburg, Fla. (Robert N. Smith, president; Smith TV Investment Co., 60.2% owner [Robert N. Smith, president, 52% owner]); owns WETM-TV Elmira and WKTV(TV) Utica, N.Y. Robert Smith owns KEYT-TV-AM Santa Barbara, Calif.; 52% of company that owns 85% of WFFF-TV Burlington, Va.; 54.2% of Smith Broadcasting Group Inc., which owns 69% of three Alaska TVs; and 59% of Smith Broadcasting Partners LP, which owns Sunrise Television Corp. Sunrise owns 11 TVs; is selling WJAC-TV Johnstown, Pa. (Changing Hands, June 12), and WTOV-TV Steubenville, Ohio (Changing Hands, Aug. 14)
Seller:
Stephens Group Inc., Little Rock, Ark. (Jack Stephens, chairman); no other broadcast interests
Facilities:
Ch. 8, 166 kW visual, 30.2 kW aural, ant. 2,929 ft.
Affiliation:
ABC
KAAL-TV-DT Austin/Rochester, Minn.
Price:
$9.5 million cash
Buyer:
Hubbard Broadcasting Inc., St. Paul, Minn. (Stanley S. Hubbard, president/73% voting owner; Robert W. Hubbard, vice president/1.7% owner/ president, Hubbard TV Group); owns six other TVs, one FM and one AM
Seller:
Gocom Holdings LLC, Charlotte, N.C. (Richard L. Gorman, president); owns 26 TVs, three FMs and two Ams
Facilities:
Ch. 6, 100 kW visual, 10 kW aural, ant. 1,049 ft.
Affiliation:
ABC
Broker:
Patrick Communications LLC (seller)
KHIZ(TV) Barstow/Los Angeles, Calif.
Price:
$5.25 million (merger)
Buyer:
Costa de Oro Television Inc., Los Angeles (Walter F. Ulloa, president/ owner); owns KJLA(TV) Ventura/Los Angeles. Ulloa is chairman/10.6% owner of Entravision Communications Corp., which owns/is buying 18 TVs and 57 radios, including KSSE(FM) Riverside/Los Angeles, KSZZ(AM) San Bernardino/Los Angeles, KCAL(AM) Redlands/Riverside. Notes: Ulloa's brother Ronald L. is buying KVMD(TV) Twentynine Palms/Los Angeles. (Changing Hands, July 10) and owns 36% of KRPA(TV) Rancho Palos Verdes/Los Angeles. Univision Communications Inc., which owns 26% of Entravision, owns KMEX-TV Los Angeles. Costa de Oro is seeking an FCC ownership waiver to use khiz as a satellite of kjla
Seller:
Sunbelt TV Inc., Victorville, Calif. (Margaret Jackson, 58% owner); no other broadcast interests
Facilities:
Ch. 64, 3,134 kW visual, 627 kW aural, ant. 1,701 ft.
Affiliation:
Independent
