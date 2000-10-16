WUNI-TV-DT Worcester/Boston, Mass.

Price: $47.5 million

Buyer: Entravision Communications Corp., Santa Monica, Calif. (Walter A. Ulloa, chairman/10.6% owner; Philip C. Wilkinson, president/10.6% owner; Univision Communications Inc., 26.25% owner); owns/is buying 17 other TV and 57 radio stations; is swapping KRVA(FM) Campbell/Dallas (formerly kzdf[fm] McKinney/Dallas) and KRVF(FM) Kerens (formerly kzdl[fm] Terrell/Dallas), Texas, for KXGM-FM Muenster/Gainesville/ Dallas, Texas (see FM item, below).

Seller: Jasas Corp., Washington (Barbara Foster, owner); is selling WBDC-TV Washington to Tribune Co. (Changing Hands, Sept. 6, 1999)

Facilities: Ch. 27, 1,150 kW visual, 245 kW aural, ant. 1,528 ft.

Affiliation: Univision