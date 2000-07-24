KXTX-TV Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas

Price: $85.55 million

Buyer: Pappas Telecasting Cos., Visalia, Calif. (Harry J. Pappas, president/owner); owns/is buying 18 other TVs, one FM and one AM; is selling KFRE(AM) Fresno, Calif. Pappas also has construction permit to build WMMF-TV Fond du Lac, Wis.

Seller: Southwest Sports Television LP, Dallas (Thomas O. Hicks, ultimate owner). Hicks also ultimately controls AMFM Inc. and LIN Corp. and Sunrise Television Corp. LIN and Sunrise own/are buying 39 TVs. Upon completion of AMFM's merger into Clear Channel Communications Inc., the new Clear Channel will own/be buying 19 TVs and 879 radio stations, including five Dallas-area FMs-kdmx and kzps, khks Denton and KEGL-FM and ktxq Fort Worth-and six FMs in Bangor, Maine (see first FM item, below). Meanwhile, AMFM is selling KCDA(FM) Spokane, Wash. (See item below). Note: Southwest Sports first will pay $1 million for KXTX-TV, which it currently operates under an LMA. The seller in that deal is Christian Broadcasting Network Inc., Virginia Beach, Va. (Pat Robertson, president); no other broadcast interests

Facilities: Ch. 39, 4470 kW visual, 447 kW aural, ant. 1,679 ft.

Affiliation: Independent