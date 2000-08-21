KUTP(TV) Phoenix; WRBW(TV) Orlando, Fla.; KCOP(TV) Los Angeles and KBHK-TV San Francisco; WUTB(TV) Baltimore; KMSP-TV Minneapolis/St. Paul; WWOR-TV New York; KPTV(TV) Portland, Ore.; KMOL-TV San Antonio, Texas, and KTVX(TV) Salt Lake City

Price: $5.3 billion ($2.1 billion cash; $3.2 billion in stock) (see story, page 4)

Buyer: News Corp., Los Angeles (Rupert Murdoch, chairman); owns 23 TVs, including KSAZ-TV Phoenix, KTTV(TV) Los Angeles, WNYW(TV) New York and KSTU(TV) Salt Lake City

Seller: Chris-Craft Industries Inc., New York (Herbert Siegel, chairman/president); no other broadcast interests (Chris-Craft recently sold its half share in UPN to Viacom Inc. in March [B & C, March 27])

Facilities: kutp: ch. 45, 2,750 kW visual, 275 kW aural, ant. 1,792 ft.; wrbw: ch. 65, 5,000 kW visual, ant. 1,525 ft.; kcop: ch. 13, 162 kW visual, 32.4 kW aural, ant. 2,953 ft.; KBHK-TV: ch. 45, 206 kW visual, ant. 1,463 ft.; wutb: ch. 24, 1,170 kW visual, 117 kW aural, ant. 1,069 ft.; KMSP-TV: ch. 9, 316 kW visual, 31.6 kW aural, ant. 1,476 ft.; WWOR-TV: ch. 9, 47.9 kW visual, 4.79 kW aural, ant. 1,673 ft.; kptv: ch. 12, 316 kW visual, 31.6 kW aural, ant. 1,780 ft.; KMOL-TV: ch. 4, 100 kW visual, 18 kW aural, ant. 1,476 ft.; ktvx: ch. 4, 32.4 kW visual, ant. 3,870 ft.;

Affiliations: All UPN except KMOL-TV: NBC; ktvx: ABC

KTAL-TV Shreveport, La./Texarkana, Texas

Price: $35.25 million

Buyer: Nexstar Broadcasting Group LLC, Clarks Summit, Pa. (Perry Sook, president/2.5% owner; ABRY Broadcast Partners II LP, 78.1% owner [Royce Yudkoff, owner]); owns/is buying 13 other TVs. ABRY II and III own 20 TVs

Seller: KTAL-TV Inc., Shreveport, La. (Walter E. Hussman, CEO). Hussman owns KCMC(AM) Texarkana

Facilities: Ch 6, 100 kW vis., 10 kW aural, ant. 1,580 ft.

Affiliation: NBC