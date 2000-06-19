KLDT(TV) Lake Dallas/Dallas/Fort Worth

Price: $35 million

Buyer: Hispanic Television Network Inc., Fort Worth (Marco Camacho, CEO); owns KVAW(TV) Eagle Pass/San Antonio and KTRG(TV) Del Rio/San Antonio, Texas

Seller: Johnson Broadcasting Inc., Houston (Douglas R. Johnson, president/owner); owns KNWS-TV Katy/Houston, Texas

Facilities: Ch. 55, 1,039 kW visual, ant. 341 ft.

Affiliation: Independent

WKPV(TV) Ponce, WJPX(TV) San Juan and WJWN-TV San Sebastian, P.R.

Price: $11.2 million

Buyer: LIN Television Corp., Providence, R.I. (Gary R. Chapman, president); owns/is buying 12 other TVs, including WNJX-TV Mayaguez and WAPA-TV San Juan; has LMA with WTIN-TV Ponce/San Juan

Seller: Paxson Communications Corp., West Palm Beach, Fla. (Lowell W. "Bud" Paxson, chairman/owner); owns/is buying 57 TVs; owns one AM and one FM

Facilities: wkpv: ch. 20, 100 kW visual, 10 kW aural, ant. 850 ft.; wjpx: ch. 24, 537 kW visual, 5.4 kW aural, ant. 1,961 ft.; WJWN-TV: ch. 38, 85.1 kW visual, 8.5 kW aural, ant. 1,089 ft.

Affiliation: All Pax TV

KTNL(TV) Sitka/Juneau, Alaska

Price: $265,000

Buyer: GreenTV Corp., Evergreen, Colo. (spouses David M. and Penny Drucker, principals); owns KDMD(TV) Anchorage and KUBD(TV) Ketchikan/Juneau, Alaska. Druckers own WEYS(TV) Key West/Miami/Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and WKIZ(AM) Key West and have interest in KDEN(TV) Longmont/Denver, Colo.

Seller: Wright Home Inc., Fairbanks, Alaska (Bill Wright, president); no other broadcast interests

Facilities: Ch. 13, 199 W visual, 30 W aural, ant. -782 ft.

Affiliation: CBS