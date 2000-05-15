KGUN(TV) Tucson, Ariz.; KGMB(TV) Honolulu; KSNT(TV) Topeka and KSNW(TV) Wichita, Kan.; KMTV(TV) Omaha, Neb.; KRQE(TV) Albuquerque, N.M.; KOIN(TV) Portland, Ore.; WSAZ-TV Huntington/Charleston, W.Va., and seven satellites

Price: $562.5 million

Buyer: Emmis Communications Corp., Indianapolis (Jeffrey H. Smulyan, chairman; Greg Nathanson, president, TV division); owns seven TVs, including KHON-TV Honolulu, two AMs and 13 FMs (see story, page 38)

Seller: Lee Enterprises Inc., Davenport, Iowa (Richard D. Gottlieb, president); also is selling KMAZ(TV) Las Cruces, N.M./El Paso, Texas

Facilities: kgun: ch. 9, 110 kW visual, 21.94 kW aural, ant. 3,722 ft.; kgmb: ch. 9, 209 kW visual, 29.5 kW aural, ant. -50 ft; ksnt: ch. 27, 912 kW visual, 138 kW aural, ant. 1,050 ft.; ksnw: ch. 3, 100 kW visual, 20 kW aural, ant. 1,000 ft.; kmtv: ch. 3, 100 kW visual, 20 kW aural, ant. 1,371 ft.; krqe: ch. 13, 89.1 kW visual, 9 kW aural, ant. 4,178 ft.; koin: ch 6, 100 kW visual, 15.1 kW aural, ant. 1,760 ft.; WSAZ-TV: ch. 3, 42.7 kW visual, 7 kW aural, ant. 1,273 ft.

Affiliation: kgun: ABC; kgmb: CBS; ksnt, ksnw: NBC; kmtv, krqe, koin: CBS; WSAZ-TV: NBC

KJEO(TV) Fresno/Visalia, Calif.

Price: $60 million

Buyer: Ackerley Group Inc., Seattle (Barry A. Ackerley, chairman); owns/is buying 14 other TVs, four AMs and four FMs

Seller: Fisher Cos. Inc., (William W. Krippaehne Jr., president); owns 12 TVs, 10 AMs and 16 FMs

Facilities: Ch. 47, 2,624 kW visual, 529 kW aural, ant. 1,959 ft.

Affiliation: CBS

WNTO(TV) Daytona Beach/Orlando, Fla.

Price: $22.85 million

Buyer: Entravision Communications Corp., Santa Monica, Calif. (Walter A. Ulloa, chairman); owns/is buying 14 TVs and 10 radio stations. Note: Entravision is buying Z-Spanish Media Corp., which owns 13 AMs, 19 FMs and has one LMA

Seller: Florida Media Broadcasters Inc., Altamonte Springs, Fla. (Jim McCotter, CEO); no other broadcast interests

Facilities: Ch. 26, 2,750 kW visual, 2,750 kW aural, ant. 1,063 ft.

Affiliation: Independent

Broker: Media Ventures Partners

KXVO(TV) Omaha, Neb.

Price: $972,000

Buyer: Mitts Telecasting Co., Visalia, Claif. (Thomas F. Mitts, president/director). Mitts owns KSNB(TV) Superior/Lincoln, Neb.

Seller: Gary M. Cocola, Fresno, Calif.; owns KGMC(TV) Clovis/Fresno, Calif.

Facilities: Ch. 15, 5,00 kW visual, 500 kW aural, ant. 1,558 ft.

Affiliation: WB

Construction permit for KPXK(TV) Odessa/Midland Texas

Price: $135,000

Buyer: J.B. Broadcasting Inc., Palm Springs, Calif. (James L. Primm, president). Primm has interest in four FMs

Seller: Paxson Communications Corp., West Palm Beach, Fla. (Lowell W. "Bud" Paxson, chairman/owner); owns/is buying 57 other TVs; owns one AM and one FM

Facilities: Ch. 30, 1,530 kW visual, ant. 728 ft.